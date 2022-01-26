Shift4 Payments (FOUR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR):

1/20/2022 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Shift4 Payments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

1/7/2022 – Shift4 Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Shift4 Payments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

11/29/2021 – Shift4 Payments is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FOUR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,768. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $104.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 76.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 87,287 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,856,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,057,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

