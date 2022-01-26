Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

Shares of FOUR stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.08. 1,519,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,768. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.49.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,877,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,584,000 after acquiring an additional 431,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,689,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after acquiring an additional 432,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,852,000 after acquiring an additional 261,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,615,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,242,000 after acquiring an additional 492,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

