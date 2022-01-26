Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $115.42

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.42 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 141.74 ($1.91). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 140.50 ($1.90), with a volume of 66,685 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £70.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.90.

About Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE)

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

