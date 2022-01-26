Showcase (SHO) Trading 30.9% Lower Over Last Week

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Showcase has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Showcase has a market capitalization of $88,859.30 and $5,769.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050456 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.95 or 0.06856249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,001.68 or 0.99676431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050468 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.