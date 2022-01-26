Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shutterstock has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $93.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.91. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $1,682,626.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,522 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,840 in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shutterstock stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

