SIBCoin (SIB) Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $226,485.86 and $979.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,151.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.65 or 0.06798275 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.03 or 0.00293466 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.52 or 0.00792759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00066276 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.68 or 0.00402903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00246730 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,665,522 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

