Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to €22.50 ($25.57) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAF opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $43.80.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

