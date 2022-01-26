Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Shares Down 7%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.06 and last traded at $66.06. Approximately 480 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.06.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEMHF shares. Societe Generale lowered Siemens Healthineers to a “hold” rating and set a $60.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Siemens Healthineers to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.24.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

