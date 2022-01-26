Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$3.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 136.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Sierra Metals from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE:SMT traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 30,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,803. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.44 and a 12 month high of C$4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.47. The company has a market cap of C$241.83 million and a P/E ratio of 14.80.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$76.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sierra Metals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jose Vizquerra purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$164,633.24.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

