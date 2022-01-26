Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 209,433 shares.The stock last traded at $14.25 and had previously closed at $14.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWIR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $539.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.10.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 9.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 142.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 46,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 2.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 965,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,341,000 after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

