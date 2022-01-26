Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $21.89

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.89, but opened at $21.00. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 171 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 405.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

