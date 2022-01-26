Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $21.89

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.89, but opened at $21.00. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 171 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
