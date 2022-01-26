Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The company had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $156.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $120.15 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.57 and its 200-day moving average is $170.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.42.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

