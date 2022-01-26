Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.14

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.14 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 19494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SILK. Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus dropped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 4,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $292,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers purchased 2,500 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,900 shares of company stock worth $2,540,382 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

