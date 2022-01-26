Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) received a €160.00 ($181.82) target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WAF. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €150.83 ($171.40).

Shares of FRA WAF traded down €2.65 ($3.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €115.85 ($131.65). 52,934 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is €135.34 and its 200 day moving average is €137.07. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($60.23) and a one year high of €153.20 ($174.09).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

