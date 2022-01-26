Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Shares Up 20%

Silver Range Resources Ltd. (CVE:SNG) shares shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 88,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 292% from the average session volume of 22,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 39.38, a current ratio of 39.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13.

About Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 40 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.