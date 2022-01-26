Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) will report $56.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $58.02 million. Silvergate Capital posted sales of $31.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full year sales of $282.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $249.00 million to $307.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $434.25 million, with estimates ranging from $337.00 million to $486.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

In other news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $6,022,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,140 shares of company stock valued at $16,226,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI stock opened at $102.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $239.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 2.37.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

