Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) fell 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.37. 31,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 17,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $609,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.