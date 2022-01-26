Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Singapore Airlines stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44. Singapore Airlines has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $8.71.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

