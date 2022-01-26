Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Shares Down 1.3%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.33 and last traded at $11.71. 12,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 79,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHTDY)

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.