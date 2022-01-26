Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

Sirius XM has increased its dividend by 46.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Sirius XM has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

SIRI traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 20,737,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,511,639. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sirius XM stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295,491 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Sirius XM worth $40,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

