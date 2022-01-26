Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Position Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,561 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

