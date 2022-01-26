Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Trading Up 5.6%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 85,871 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 40,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.76 million and a PE ratio of -17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,620.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sirona Biochem Company Profile (CVE:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. It develops programs in the areas of diabetes, anti-inflammatories, and anti-infectives for therapeutics; and anti-aging and depigmenting agents in cosmeceuticals.

