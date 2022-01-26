Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 15,925 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Encompass Health worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5,687.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 602,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after purchasing an additional 384,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after purchasing an additional 276,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 265,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Shares of EHC opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.56. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

