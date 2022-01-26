Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 15,925 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Encompass Health worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 942.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after buying an additional 932,445 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5,687.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after buying an additional 602,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,510,000 after buying an additional 384,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 346.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after buying an additional 276,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after buying an additional 265,263 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EHC opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.56.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

