Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 2,685 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

Linde stock opened at $313.59 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a one year low of $240.80 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.79 and its 200 day moving average is $317.20. The firm has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

