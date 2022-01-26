Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 33,723 Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,723 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGI. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 17.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGI stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

