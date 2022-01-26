Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 88,918 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.84% of The New America High Income Fund worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 219,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%.

The New America High Income Fund Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

