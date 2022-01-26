Sit Investment Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 85.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,680 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Air Lease worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter worth $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 85.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 3,783.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the second quarter worth $67,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AL opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

