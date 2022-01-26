Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 266,375 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2,739.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 266,375 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 105,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The AES Co. has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. AES’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

