Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 3,675 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

CAG stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

