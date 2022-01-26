Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $987.21.

BlackRock stock opened at $798.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $896.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $899.87. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

