Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Shares of ECL opened at $188.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.70. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.84 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

