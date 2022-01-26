Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,641 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,371,003,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,618,000 after acquiring an additional 181,343 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM stock opened at $165.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $186.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.59.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

