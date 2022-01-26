Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $148.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.50 and its 200-day moving average is $156.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

