Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 644.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Equifax by 2.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Equifax by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Equifax by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

NYSE:EFX opened at $226.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

