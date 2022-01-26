Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,012 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $4,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of VPV opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.