Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,637,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 418,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,542,000 after purchasing an additional 279,614 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9,315.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 274,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 271,466 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,576,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 209,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after buying an additional 202,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.84. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRPT. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

In other news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

