Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $221.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $248.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.25.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STE. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

