Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,351 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 1.76% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 547,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 27,780 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 434.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares during the period. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

