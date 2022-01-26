Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $264.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.84.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

