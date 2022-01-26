Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $6.30 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2,739.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,375 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of AES by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in AES by 41.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,624,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,361,000 after buying an additional 477,565 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AES by 18.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AES by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

