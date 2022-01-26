Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $6.73 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 91,771 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUE. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MUE opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

