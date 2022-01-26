Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $6.79 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,641 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Amundi bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after buying an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.59.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $165.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $186.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

