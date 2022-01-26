Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.55% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,501,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,145,000 after acquiring an additional 334,749 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after buying an additional 159,365 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter worth $1,439,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 48.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 68,778 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYI opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

