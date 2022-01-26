Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Netflix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $547.39.

NFLX opened at $366.42 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $162.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $587.59 and a 200-day moving average of $587.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

