Sit Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,250 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 62,541 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

BTA stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.91. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

