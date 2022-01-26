Sit Investment Associates Inc. Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 181,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of CommScope at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,639,000 after buying an additional 1,259,874 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CommScope by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,940,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,388,000 after buying an additional 234,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,001,000 after buying an additional 463,338 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CommScope by 14.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,415,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,457,000 after buying an additional 937,547 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 31.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. CommScope’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Northland Securities lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.36.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

