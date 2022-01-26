Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 10,000 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter worth $81,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 16.4% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 19.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 80.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CEM opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $32.57.

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

