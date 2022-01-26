Sit Investment Associates Inc. Purchases 1,325 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $110.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $67.33 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.55.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

