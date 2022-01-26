Sit Investment Associates Inc. Raises Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,247 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,548. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $117.80 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.06 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -203.10, a P/E/G ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

